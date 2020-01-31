Ellie Mae Starnes Woody, 76, of 330 Woody Rd. and wife of Robert Franklin Woody, Sr. passed away, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Luther Martin Starnes and the late Pearl Annie Miller Starnes Wyatt and the late Thomas Luther Wyatt. A mother and homemaker, Mrs. Woody was a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Marie Woody Boone (Nick) of Simpsonville, Robert Woody, Jr. (Tammy) of Hickory Tavern, James Woody (Sherri) of Hickory Tavern, and Shirley Woody McElroy (Andrew) of Orient, Oho; brothers, Martin Starnes of Mountville; sisters, Martha Davenport (Richard) of Laurens, Shirley Brubaker (Glenn) of Cross Hill, Pauline Phillips of Laurens, and Sarah Dickson (Mike) of Clinton; grandchildren, Will Hellams (Jennifer), Niki Parris (Raymond), Mark Woody, James Woody, Jr. (Tori), Eric Woody, Jarod Woody, Connor McElroy, and Alex McElroy; and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Luther Starnes and Henry Starnes.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, February 2, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Tommy Harris and Rev. Nick Lewis. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
The family will accept visitors at her home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to The Laurens County SAFE Home, 500 Academy Street, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.