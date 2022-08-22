Elmer Lesley "Dee" Dover - Laurens

Elmer Lesley “Dee” Dover, 88, of Laurens and husband of 62 years to Sarah Moore Dover passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home.
Born in Spruce Pine, NC he was a son of the late Elmer Decoster and Cora McKinney Dover. Mr. Dover retired from the textile industry and was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He was a loving and caring son, husband, father and great grandfather who could fix anything.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Timothy Scott Dover (Cristi) of Greenville and Deborah Dover Price (Don) of Laurens; grandchildren, Ashley Dee Dover, Katie Dover Conger, Sarah Jean Dover Swain, J.D. Price, Will Price, Eli Dover, Ethan Dover and EllieGrace Dover; great grandchildren, Leila and Beau; sisters, Patsy Billets, Zella Kennemore and Diane Robertson; brothers, Claude Dover, Billy Dover, Bobby Dover, Tony Dover, Jerry Dover, Kenny Dover and Ronnie Dover.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Norman Dover, Bryce Dover and Juston Dover.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Norman Dover, Jr. with entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the funeral service.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
