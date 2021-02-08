Elnita Wilbanks Owens, of Clinton, and wife for 55 years of the late Thomas Owens, passed away February 7, 2021.
Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Callie Watson and Flora Schults Wilbanks.
Mrs. Owens graduated from Laurens High School and attended Winthrop College. As a member of the class of 1954 of Laurens High School, she maintained contact with all of her classmates and made sure they had class reunions, so that everyone stayed close with each other. Throughout her life, she worked for The Palmetto Bank, Presbyterian College as secretary to the General Manager & Treasurer, and for Torrington Company in Data Processing. She also worked several years for School District 56 as a substitute teacher and office work at Eastside Elementary School in Clinton. Her most cherished job was that of being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her number one priority. Elnita was an active member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Owens is survived by her sons Tommy Owens (Becky) of Laurens, Stewart W. Owens (Alison) of Hendersonville, and Stewart A. Owens and (Heather) of Clinton; grandchildren, Trent Owens (Tarah), Matthew Owens (Brittney) and Tori Simmons (Ricky), Ashleigh Naber (Joe) and Hank Owens, 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Wynn Wilbanks.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Owens was predeceased by a brother, Archie Thomas Wilbanks and three sisters, Betty W. Woods, Melba Jane Powers, and Joan Wilbanks Williams.
A graveside service will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM conducted by Rev. Steve Keck.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325 or Broad Street United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
