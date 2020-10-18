Elouise "Doll" Jones Rice - Union

Mrs. Elouise Jones Rice was born on June 28, 1941 to Lonnie and Ruth Glenn Jones in Union, South Carolina. She departed this life on October 13, 2020 at the home.
She lived her early years in Union then New Jersey followed by New York before moving to South Carolina. She was married to the Late Charles Joseph Rice, and frpm that union came four children, one of which, Bernard Rice, has passed away.
She attended school in Union, South Carolina and graduated from Sims High School.
At an early age, she joined Galilee Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina. She later joined New Grove Baptist Church before joining Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina. She loved her church and was a member and teacher of the Senior Women Class, presided over the Hospitality Committee, a member of the Women Day Committee, and was a member of the Summer Enrichment Program. She was a very active and faithful member.
She retired from BI-LO, LLC as a Bakery Manger and was employed at Costco for ten years.
She loved bowling, reading, puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband, and her son, she was preceded in death by her two sisters; Hattie Mae Jones and Mattie Lou Rice; and two brothers; Johnny Boy Jones and David Jones.
her loving memories will be cherished by two daughters: Michelle Rice and Andrena Rice; one son, Darren Rice; one granddaughter, Sharonda Foster. Siblings: Lonnie "Jay" Jones of New Jersey, James Arthur (Iradell) Jones of Spartanburg, SC, Thomas (Lucille) Jones of Moore, SC, Fredrick Douglas (Barbara Ann) Jones of Laurens, SC; Willie Mack (Irene) Jones of New Jersey, and Annie Ruth of Simpsonville, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.