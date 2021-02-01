Emma Irene Kay - Laurens

Emma Irene Kay, age 47, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at her home.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of Linda Faye Standridge Kay and the late Laylon Martin Kay. Emma was affectionately known to be fierce and loving to her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her daughters, Kimber Spado (Ken Williams) of Anderson and Kayla Spado (Kese) of Anderson; a special friend, Bob Franks; sisters, Linda C. Hawkins (Randy) of McCormick, Brenda Kay Przybyla (Ronald) of Laurens, Judy Kay Davis (Todd) of Williamston, and Donna Lynne Kay of Anderson; grandchildren, Azjiana Lomax, Kenzie, Lilly, Kage “Lil D” Williams and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Dominic Garcia.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, February 5, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Ronald and Brenda Przybyla, 1279 Hood Creek Road, and will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
