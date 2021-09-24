Ercell Jones McGlohon - Laurens

Ercell Jones McGlohon, age 94, of 83 McGlohon Drive, and widow of Samuel Edward McGlohon, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Arkansas, she was a daughter of the late David Andrew and Annie Jones. Ercell retired from Torrington and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Surviving are her four children, Ann Harlan, Kaye Weersing, Sharon Morse, all of Clinton, and David McGlohon of Laurens; three grandchildren, Shayne Hollifield, Dawn Turner (Buddy), and Sam McGlohon; five great grandchildren, Jessica Cooper (Jake), Kayla Spearman, DJ Stone (Shane), Andrew Turner, and Julianne Turner; five great-great grandchildren, Ashton, Jaden, Bryce, Ellakate, and Sawyer; and her close friend, George Woody.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ercell was predeceased by her brothers and sister; her granddaughter, Jacquie Harlan; and her great grandson, Phillip Harlan.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Joe Baldwin.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital online at www.stjude.org or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.