Ermie Lou McCall Holt, 72, wife of Steve Randall Holt, Sr. for 54 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Mrs. Holt was born in Greenville to the late Heyward Ruben McCall and Syble Virginia Stone McCall. She retired from General Electric and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Ermie loved the lake and beach and going to church. She cherished her family and grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Stevie Holt II and wife Bridget, and Shawn Holt; two sisters, Lee Hampton and husband Darryl, and Kim Witt; two grandchildren, Palmer Holt and wife Dominique, and Rebekah Sledge and husband Curtis; six great-grandchildren, Palmer Holt Jr., Preston Holt, Paxton Holt, Walker Holt-Fowler, Coleman Sledge and Connor Sledge; and her beloved dogs, Lulu and Molly. She was predeceased by a beloved Dachshund Ella.
A Celebration of Ermie’s Life will be 3 o’clock Monday at Friendship Baptist Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Flowers or memorials may be made to Finish-It Ministries, c/o Friendship Baptist Church, 3436 Friendship Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
