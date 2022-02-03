Mr. Errold Arnett McDowell, age 62, of 219 Southview Lane, West Columbia, S.C. formerly of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Iris Hanton McDowell of the home; two sons; two daughters; two brothers; two sisters and five grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr Errold Arnett McDowell will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 4, 2022 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Rev. James Farr, Jr., presiding.
Burial will be in the Calvary Memorial Garden in Laurens. The family is at their respective homes. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.