Esther Louise Keeble Jennings - Laurens

Esther Louise Keeble Jennings, 82, of 613 Chestnut St. and wife of the late Bobby Darrell Jennings, Sr., passed away at her home on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Grace Garrett Keeble. A member of Second Baptist Church, Louise was a much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the retired co-owner of Laurens Community Center.
She is survived by: her children, Pat Smeal (Steve), Beth Jennings, Bobby Jennings (Cindy), and Lee Jennings, all of Laurens; grandchildren, Billie Clark (Steven Pettit) of Laurens, Garrett Holmes (Kristen) of Lyman, Rahn Koon (Brandy) of Kinards, Joe Ben Jennings (Megan) of Charlotte, NC, Zach Jennings of Greenville, and Lindsay Savage (Jason) of Laurens; and great grandchildren, Annagrace Clark, Reese Holmes, Johnathan Holmes, Jayln Koon, Kruze Koon, Logan Barnes, Ryleigh Schumpert, Madelyn Jennings, Grayson Jennings, Addison Savage, and Emberly Savage.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Second Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ervin Stutzman followed by burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Second Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and especially to Carrie, Kayla, Kimberly, Chase, and Kenisha for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6, Clinton, SC 20325; Kindred Hospice, 15 Brenden Way, Greenville, SC 29615; American Diabetes Association, 2434 Hudson Rd #154, Greer, SC 29650; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 901 Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.