Ethel was born Feb. 15, 1931 in Clinton, Laurens County, S.C. to John and Estelle Quinton Strickland.
She is survived by husband Bill Wyatt of Farmersville, Tex.; 1 son, Jerry Fuller of Marion, N.C.; 2 daughters, Charleen Fuller and Pat Bostic (Eddie) of Clinton, S.C.; 1 Daughter- in-Law, Karen Fuller of Garland Tex.; 1 Brother, James (Mickey) Adair of Hickory, N.C.; 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grand Children and many nieces and nephews.
Pre-deceased by a son, Robert Fuller; a daughter, Margert Cox and a granddaughter, Kimberly Grimes.
Visitation
o Tuesday, June 2, 2020
o 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
o Hurst's Fielder-Baker Funeral Home
o 107 N. Washington St. Farmersville, Texas 75442
Funeral service
o Wednesday, June 3, 2020
o 2:00 pm
o Hurst's Fielder-Baker Funeral Home with burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery
o 107 N. Washington St. Farmersville, Texas 75442