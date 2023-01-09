Ether Gregory Price, age 73, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Prisma Health Laurens Hospital.
She was born February 27, 1949 in Williamston, SC and was a daughter of the late James Capers Gregory and Helen Douglas Gregory. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a member of the Lydia Mill Church of God. She was a Nana to her grandchildren and loved cooking for her family.
Mrs. Price is survived by her husband, John D. Price; her children, Amanda Monaghan (Paul) of Fort Mill, David Price (Cindy) of Laurens, and Anthony Price of Spartanburg; her six grandchildren, Elizabeth Price Schachner (Jeffrey), Katie Monaghan, Ella Monaghan, Micah Monaghan, Penelope Price, and Gavin Price; her siblings, Tom Gregory of Joanna, Becky James of Clinton, and Carol Wicker of Joanna.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11 AM at the Lydia Mill Church of God with Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lydia Mill Church of God, PO Box 882, Clinton, SC 29325.
