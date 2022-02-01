Etsuko Hayata Fowler - Laurens

Etsuko Hayata Fowler, 87, formerly of Penland Road in Laurens and wife of the late Charles Bruce Fowler, passed away January 28, 2022, at the Presbyterian Home in Clinton.
Born in Osaka, Japan, she was daughter of the late Tadashi Hayata. Mrs. Fowler worked over the years for 3M, GE and the Martha Franks Retirement Community where she met so many good friends. She loved her grandchildren so very much. Etsuko also loved and appreciated her neighbors and friends in the Laurens community. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by a daughter, Melody Fowler and her husband David Lederman of Los Angeles, CA; two grandchildren, Charlie Lederman and Jack Lederman; and a niece, Gina Clary of Belton.
There will be no service at this time, and Mrs. Fowler will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Presbyterian Home of Clinton for their love and care of Mrs. Fowler.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.