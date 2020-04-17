Mrs. Evelyn Delores Clark Lindsay of 663Leaman Street in Cross Hill, South Carolina, was born June 15, 1958 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Tom Watts and Alma Clark.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1976.
Mrs. Lindsay was formerly employed at Clinton Mills and Lydia Mills, both in Clinton, South Carolina. She was most recently employed Whitten Center in Direct Care, also located in Clinton, South Carolina.
Evelyn, affectionately known as "Lois," loved shopping, going out to eat, decorating, and being with her family. Her favorite theme was the African Culture.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Gary and Leander Tyrone Clark; one sister, Thomasina Clark Hunter; a dear niece, Lamico "Nina" Clark.
On Monday, March 30, 2020, Mrs. Evelyn Delores Clark Lindsay entered Eternal Rest at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina at the age of sixty-one.
She leaves to cherish fond memories her devoted husband, Mr. Bobby Lindsay of the home; one son, Dirk (Ashley) Clark of Clinton, SC; two daughters, Brandy Clark and Bridgette Clark both of Laurens, SC; Six grandchildren, Kemasia Clark, Loyalty Williams, Dirkus (DJ) Clark, Maleak Wolfe, London Clark, and Taylor Clark; an un born great-granddaughter expected in July 2020, Treasure Amor; five sisters, Peggy Davis of Grenville, SC, Phyllis Clark (John) Price of Clinton, SC, Krystal Elaine Clark of Dacula, GA, Lucia (Thomas) Peterson of Simpsonville, SC, and Sharon Williams of Kinards, SC; a special cousin, Mary Elizabeth Suber of Powder Springs, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.