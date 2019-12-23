Mrs. Evelyn Grant, age 81, of 210 Melrose Drive of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by six sons, John E. Grant, Raymond (Taleretta) Grant, George (Martha) Grant, Kenneth (Cynthia) Grant, Martin (Tonia) Grant, Marvin Grant; 11 daughters, Mattie Bryant, Beverly Grant, Magnolia (Russell) Grant, Christine Grant, Jacqueline Grant, Wanda Grant, Stacey (Anthony) Grant, Tara Grant, and Tosha (Leshun) Grant.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Evelyn Grant are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home on 210 Melrose Drive in Laurens.