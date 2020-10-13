Ezell L Murray - Abbeville

Mrs. Ezell Lewis Murray was born on July 9, 1936 in Abbeville, South Carolina to the late Will Lewis and Maelee Woody Lewis.
She was educated in the public schools of Abbeville County, South Carolina. At an early age, she joined the Mount Olive Church of God Holiness in Calhoun Falls, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Doc" Murray; nine sisters: Lutie Tennant, Eva Elmore, Johnnie Jones, Ruby Jones, Silvester Liddell, Alice, Zola, Cora, and Maylee; six brothers: William Lewis, Toni Lewis, Jules Lewis, Robert, James, and Mack; and two sisters-in-law: Coral Adams and Ida Mae Hester.
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina, Mrs. Ezell Lewis Murray, formerly of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, departed this life to begin her Eternal Rest.
Left to cherish her sweet memories is her daughter, Annette (Maxie) Coleman of Greenwood, SC; one son, Douglas (Mary) Lewis of Elberton, GA; two stepsons: James Bryant and Frank Bryant; eleven grandchildren: Douglas Oneal Lewis, Shirley (Steve) Haggins, Patia Monroe, Kristi (Donnie) Byrd, Desire (Ron) Bowers, Maxie Coleman, Jr., Craig Nunnally, Laura Davis, Shirley Hughes, Oprah Eberhart, and Tosha Harris; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sisters-n-law, Liddell Murray and Katherine T. Murray; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.