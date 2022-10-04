Faye Donna Bullard Hannah, 86, resident of Clinton, SC, widow of John Alford Hannah, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at National Healthcare of Clinton.
She was born June 3, 1936 in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of the late John Andrew and the late Mary Bell Davis Bullard; along with her step-mother that raised her, Annie Mae Bullard.
She was formerly employed with Whitten Center and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her sons, David Hannah, Gene Hannah (Carol), and Robbie Hannah; her daughters, Wanda Mann (Chucky), and Linda Gregory (Allen); she was loved by all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Summer, and her siblings, John, Bud, Gladys, Maggie, and Valma.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6th at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Allen Gregory officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.