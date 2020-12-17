Faye H. Lowery, age 87, widow of Francis “Bill” Lowery, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was born in Clinton, SC on Jan. 12, 1933 and was a daughter of the late Fern and Beatrice Hardman.
She retired from Bell Street Middle School, District 56 with over 20 years of service and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lowery is survived by her sons, Harold “Rock” Lowery (Elizabeth) of Franklin, NC and Robin O. "Bino" Lowery (Connie) of Hickory Tavern; her daughter, Kim Prince (Benny) of Mountville; her foster daughter, Susan Bradford of Laurens; her brother, Delmar Hardman (Patsy) of Brevard, NC; and her six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her son, Coley Dan Lowery and a brother, Paul Hardman.
Graveside Services will be held Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. If you plan to attend the graveside service we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and social distance.
The families will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com