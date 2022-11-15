lawson, faye h.jpg

Faye Head Dotson Lawson, 80, passed away on November 15, 2022, at National Health Care in Clinton.

Born in Laurens to the late Charles and Velma Matthews Head, Faye was a member of Second Baptist Church and had a 45-year career as a cosmetologist.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Dotson (Donna) of Goose Creek, SC, Kim Harlan (Mike) of Simpsonville, SC and Kirk Dotson (Lisa) of Laurens, SC; sisters, Gail Bragg of Fountain Inn, SC and Teresa Head of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Loren Postell (Tommy), Kacie Dotson, Lynsey Shobert (Brent), Kirk “KJ” Dotson, Hayden Dotson (Kelsey), Ty Williamson (Logan), Reagan Williamson, and Taylor Burdge (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tristan, Bryer, Grayson, Hadley, Leiton and two more on the way!

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Lindsey Dotson and Johnny Lawson and a sister, Kathy Faulkner.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:00-11:00 AM.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Richard Cain with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.