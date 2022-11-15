Faye Head Dotson Lawson, 80, passed away on November 15, 2022, at National Health Care in Clinton.
Born in Laurens to the late Charles and Velma Matthews Head, Faye was a member of Second Baptist Church and had a 45-year career as a cosmetologist.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Dotson (Donna) of Goose Creek, SC, Kim Harlan (Mike) of Simpsonville, SC and Kirk Dotson (Lisa) of Laurens, SC; sisters, Gail Bragg of Fountain Inn, SC and Teresa Head of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Loren Postell (Tommy), Kacie Dotson, Lynsey Shobert (Brent), Kirk “KJ” Dotson, Hayden Dotson (Kelsey), Ty Williamson (Logan), Reagan Williamson, and Taylor Burdge (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tristan, Bryer, Grayson, Hadley, Leiton and two more on the way!
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Lindsey Dotson and Johnny Lawson and a sister, Kathy Faulkner.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:00-11:00 AM.
Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Richard Cain with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.