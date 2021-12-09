Felicia Irene Garrett Smith was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on October 18, 1957, to the late Mr. Port Royal Garrett, Jr. and Mrs. Irene Virginia James Garrett.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina where she was a graduate of the Laurens District 55 High School Class of 1975.
Mrs. Smith was a faithful member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Laurens, South Carolina. She also taught a Bible class at the YMCA of Simpsonville, South Carolina.
After thirty -five plus years of employment, she retired from Josten's Cap and gown Division in Laurens, South Carolina.
Felicia's mild manner and soft-spoken voice was nothing to compare to her kind and caring heart. She exemplified her love of God , family and friends everywhere she went, and nothing would keep her away from them, even when she was sick. Serving the Lord was what she lived for and what she taught her sons.
Several days before her passing, she was taken to St. Frances Hospital where she was then flown to MUSC of Charleston, South Carolina. Days later, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Mrs. Felicia Irene Garrett Smith succumbed to her illness at the age of sixty-four.
She leaves to cherish her fond loving memories two sons: Raphael Lamarr Smith of Columbia, SC and Corey Terrell Smith of the home; one stepson, Russell Bryant Smith of Simpsonville, SC; three sisters: Carla G. (Thomas) Makins, Sonya T. Garrett, and Beverly G. (Jerry) Irby all of Laurens, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Tuesday
December 7, 2021
1:00 PM
Gospel Tabernacle Church
743 E. Main St.
Laurens, SC 29360