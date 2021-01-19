Florine Corley Woods - Laurens

Florine Corley Woods, age 82, and wife of the late Thomas Jerry Woods, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home.
Born in Edgefield County, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Alvin and Gladys Eubanks Langley. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, she retired from Laurens School District 55 Cafeteria Department after 17 years of service.
She is survived by: sons, Stacy Corley (Kathy) of Honea Path, Russell Corley (Judith) of Laurens, Gary Corley (Angie) of Laurens, Kent Corley (Liz) of Laurens, Dale Corley of Honea Path, and Andrew Woods (Olivia) of Comer, GA; daughter, Misty Corcoran (Dan) of Hillsborough, NC; brother, Alvin Langley of Edgefield; sisters Lunette Christie of Edgefield and Linda Raines (Joe) of Edgefield; seventeen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a special caretaker, Rhonda Sisk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Christopher Corley and Terrell Corley and two brothers, E.L. Langley and Wayne Langley.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday January 20, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery East (at the intersection of Leesville Church Road and Torrington Road) conducted by Rev. Dr. Greg Hellams.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 214 Independence Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.
