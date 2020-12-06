Flossie Mae Haggard, age 83, passed away Friday, Dec. 4th , 2020 at the NHC of Laurens.
She was born in, Dyersburg, Tennessee, and was a daughter of the late Walter Samuel Goodman and the late Annie Mae Berryman.
Mrs. Haggard was a former seamstress having worked in the clothing manufacturing industry, she was formerly employed with National HealthCare of Laurens in housekeeping and was manager of the Flowers Bakery store in Laurens.
Surviving are her sons, Robert Dewayne Haggard (Judy) of Tiptonville, TN, William Leslie Haggard (Melissa) of Jonesboro, AK, and Marty Lee Haggard (Tina) of Laurens, SC; her daughters, Cathy Darlene Jones (Johnny) of West Chicago, IL and Robbie June Stewart (Mark) of Laurens; her sister, Lula Bell “Boots” Blaylock, of AL; nineteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Timothy Lynn Haggard.
The family will hold a private family service at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of National HealthCare of Laurens for the care and kindness they provided their mother while she was a resident there.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com