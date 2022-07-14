Fowler Lee Cooper - Laurens

Fowler Lee Cooper, age 79, of Laurens, and husband of Eleanor Pinson Cooper, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Regency Hospital of Greenville.
He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late James Lee and Fay Moore Cooper. Fowler was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and a volunteer with the SC Disaster Relief Crew. He was retired from Timken as a machinist and was a mould maker with Laurens Glass for 32 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lee Cooper (Julie) of Laurens, Mary Cooper of Laurens, and Charles Cooper (Patrice) of Walhalla; his brother, Ronald Cooper (Carole) of Laurens; his grandchildren, Braydon O’Connor (Megan), Grayson Cooper, Keegan O’Connor, McKenzie Cooper and Banks Cooper; his great-grandchildren, Carter and Addison O’Connor and his nephew, Brad Cooper of Laurens.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery, conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Rev. Dr. Jim Wooten.
The family will receive friends following the committal service, in the church fellowship hall.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy 221 S, Laurens, SC 29360.
