Frances Holden Reid, age 74, of Clinton, SC, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
Born May 1, 1947 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Stella Parkman Holden. She was formerly employed with Clinton Mills, later retiring from Asten-Johnson. Frances also worked as a cook at the Capital Theater and the Patriot's Kitchen.
She was a member of the Lydia Mill Church of God.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Butler (James), and Angelia “Angie” Morgan; her granddaughters, Jadda Romines (Walt), Kenley Butler (A.J.), and Amanda Douglas (Stephanie); grandsons, Dylan Beck (Gabby), Dalton Beck (Kayla), Wyatt Lyman Morgan, Chyenne Lyman Morgan, Brayson Lyman and Michael Hewett, Jr.; great-granddaughters, Raelyn Lawson, Leah Lawson, Dalyce Beck, Allyson Beck, Braelyn Harrison, and Suazanna Canfield; great-grandsons, Keynox Holmes, and Carson Canfield; daughter-in-law, Michelle Lyman Morgan; and sister, Barbara Graham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Morgan; sisters, Elizabeth Bond, and Shirley Holden; and her brothers, Rudolph “Buddy” Holden, and James Baron Parkman “Bo”.
A Memorial Service will be held, 4 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Lydia Mill Church of God with Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
The family will be at the home of the granddaughter, Jadda Romines, 270 Holly Grove Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.