Frances Holt Bryant, age 81, widow of Earl Wesley Bryant, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at NHC of Clinton.
She was born October 17, 1941 in Rabon County, GA and was a daughter of the late Roy Nelson Holt and Lona Bell Callenback Holt. She was retired from Clinton Mills and used to take care of the children from the mill hill.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her sons, Roy E. Bryant (Phyllis) and Raymond E. Bryant (Rudell); her grandchildren, Cathleen B. Rogers (Jamie), Michael Wells, Wesley Wells, Deon Heaton; and her great-grandchildren, Christopher Wells, and Remington Wells.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela F. Creswell; her siblings, James Holt, Ernest Holt, Earl Holt, Norman Holt, and Nancy Ann Cannon.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2 PM at the Joanna Church of God with Rev. Roger Gault, Rev. Denny Haston, and Rev. Gene Wooten officiating, with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the church.
The family will be at the home of her son, Roy E. Bryant, 208 Helen Street, Clinton, SC 29325.