Frances Jo Ann Franklin, age 66, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home.
She was born February 3, 1955 in Clinton and was the daughter of the late L. J. Franklin and the late Viola Lark Franklin Roach.
Jo Ann was a natural-born caregiver. Her passion was to care for and help people in need. She was happiest in her careers of teaching the hearing impaired, caring for the intellectually disabled, and serving as a caregiver for the elderly. She was a friend to everyone and would give everything she had to help someone in need.
Jo Ann’s proudest accomplishment in her life was her son and his family. Every time his family moved, she shortly followed. If you were lucky enough to meet Jo Ann, there is no doubt you heard all about her son and her “precious grand angels.” On any given day, you could find her at her grandsons’ baseball games, working in her yard, cooking Sunday dinner or taking care of her pets Lucky and Barney or her grand-dog Max.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Patrick Harris (Jennifer) and two grandsons Austin Ryan Harris and Owen Patrick Harris all of Holly Springs, NC; her brothers, Donnie Franklin of Newberry, SC, Raymond Franklin of Laurens, SC, Michael Franklin of Cross Hill, SC, and Barry Franklin of Middleburg, NC; her sister Sherry Hitchcock of Maryville, TN.
In addition to her parents Jo Ann was predeceased by two brothers, Luther Franklin and Tommy Gerald Franklin.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.
Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.