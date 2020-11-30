Frances Kirkland Leopard, 90, wife of Joseph Wayne Leopard, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Wayne “PeeWee” Leopard; son, Wesley Gillian of Clinton; sister, Betsy King of Saluda, many grandchildren, great-grands and great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Leopard was preceded by sons, William Earl Gillian, Terry Keith Gillian, Donald Frank Gillian, Kenneth Dean Gillian and Duane Ross Gillian.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Breakthrough Tabernacle Church with burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the church.
