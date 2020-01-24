Frances Carlton (Winn) Line, age 86, of Stone Mountain, Ga., passed away on October 26, 2019.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, Carlton Frank Winn and Pauline Callaway Winn; her brother, Charles Clinkscales Winn; her son, Mark Alan Line; and her husband, John Paul Line.
Mrs. Line is survived by her sister, Florence Winn Cole of Valdosta, Ga.; and her sons, Paul, Carl and John, all of Georgia.
A Committal service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clinton.