Frances Madden Clark, age 79, of Joanna, SC, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 3, 1942 in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late James Lester and Helen Harrison Madden. Frances was formerly employed with Whitten center and was a self-employed housekeeper.
She is survived by her son, Robert James Trotter of the home; her daughters, Terry Hellams of the home, and Debra Evans of Newberry; her five grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Donna Hellams, and Fran Hellams; she was the last living of her brothers and sisters.
A Memorial service will be conducted 2 PM Saturday, August 27th at the Breakthrough Tabernacle Church in Joanna with Rev. Charles Clinton officiating.
The family will greet visitors prior to the service from 1-2 PM at the church.
