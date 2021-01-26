Frances Mary Ruth Ford Crain - Clinton

Frances Mary Ruth Ford Crain, age 73, of 458 Cherry Hill Road passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of Horace Eugene “Gene” and Ethel Best Ford. Mrs. Crain retired from the manufacturing industry and attended Welcome Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her children, Connie Broujerdy (Masoud) of Lexington, KY, Randy Gwinn (Karen) of Simpsonville, Kami Starnes (Kevin) of Laurens and Ryan Crain (Stacey) of Laurens; brothers, Bruce Ford of Laurens and Marvin Rhodes (Patsy) of Laurens; sister, Dianne Summer of Clinton; grandchildren, Chasity, Kyle, Kameron, Reg, Kelsi, Chan, Kalee, Kylee, Konlee, CJ, Damian, Logan, Jacob, Randy and Josh; great grandchildren, D’Shawn, D’Marcus, Devon, Donovan, Leah, Alaina and Eli; great-great grandchildren, Eliyah, Na’Vaeh, Marcelous, Amarion, Kaiden, KaShawn and King.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Charles “Rusty” Gwinn, Jr. and a sister, Wilma Orvin.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jeff Shiflet.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
