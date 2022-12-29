Frances S. Thompson, age 79, and wife of the late Ronnie S. Thompson, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2022, at the home of her son.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Berlin Ouzts and Sarah Sims Hughes. Frances was employed with NHC as the Director of Environmental Resources for 44 years and was a member of Henderson Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Campbell (Ronnie) of Laurens, Charles Stewart (Angie) and Robbin Stewart; sisters, Shirley Hughes, JoAnn Crowder, Linda Crowder, and Tammy Smith; grandchildren, Candace Campbell, Rhonica Campbell, Crystal Campbell, Carrie Stewart, and Shelby Livingston; great-grandchildren, Heather Campbell, Brittany Campbell, Jade Carlton, Brayden Leopard, Briceson Crawford, Dylan Stewart, Georgia Stewart, Wilkes Livingston, Alyssa Shockley, Brooklynn Jarnagin, Blain Jarnagin, and Laken Wilkes; and great-great grandchildren, Bo Walls, Jaxon Campbell, Caiden Wallen, and Noah Wallen.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Ouzts.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bryan Atkinson with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the mortuary on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church, 207 Henderson Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645 or to Caris Hospice, 446 East Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
