Frances Wilkie Trammell, age 73, widow of William “Billy” Trammell, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late William Clyde Wilkie and Ella Lucille Cole Wilkie.
She was a former employee of Aaron Industries and Avery Denison and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. She loved gardening and traveling, but her biggest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Trammell is survived by her son, Marty Trammell (Amanda) of Clinton; her daughter, Angie Fisher (Harry) of Simpsonville; her brother, Marshall Wilkie (Jolene) of Cross Hill; her sisters, Margaret Lewis of Clinton, Doris Weisner of Gray Court, Rebecca Hanks (James) of Laurens, Patsy Copeland (Chuck) of Mountville, and Cynthia Stone of Gray Court; her granddaughter, Allison Trammell of Clinton; her grandsons, Cole Seigler, Graysen and Braxton Werts; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylen and Landen Vo.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by three brothers, Charles Wilkie, John “Buddy” Wilkie, and Ralph Wilkie.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 8, at 3:30 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.