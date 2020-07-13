Frank Daniel Gresham, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Gresham was born in Durham, NC and was a son of the late Clifton Alton Gresham and Vinnie Morgan Gresham. He was a Loom Technician at the Oakland Mills in Newberry and was also a member of the US Army National Guard.
Mr. Gresham is survived by his wife, Laura Rachel Gresham; his son, Frankie Gresham (Lynn); his daughter, Toni Gresham; and his grandchildren, Brandy Gresham, Victoria Gresham, and Coleton Gresham.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Bill and Hyland Gresham; his sisters, Florence Hazel, Joann Brown, Juanita Lee, and Inez Long.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Breakthrough Tabernacle in Joanna with Military Honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Breakthrough Tabernacle 122 Whitmire Hwy Joanna, SC 29351 or Compassus Hospice 16 Mills Ave Unit 6 Greenville, SC 29605.
