Frank “Terrell” Kesler, age 96, of 108 Apex Street, and husband of the late Elsie Spencer Kesler, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Clinton.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Charlie and Eva Boyd Kesler. Terrell was first employed with Laurens Hosiery Mill and retired from Laurens Glass. After retirement, Mr. Kesler worked with both CarQuest and NAPA Auto Parts. Terrell was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens. When he wasn’t working, he could be found working in his yard or working with cars.
He is survived by: a son, Bob Kesler and wife Frances of Laurens; a sister Jo Ellen Hazel of Laurens; three grandchildren, Brittany, Miranda, and Deanna; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Terrell was predeceased by a step-son, Johnny Meeks; a brother, Truman Kesler; and a sister, Merdelle Segars.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Tommy Cox.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 12:30-1:30 pm on Saturday prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.