Franklin Donald Eubanks, 84, of 1808 Ranch Road and husband of the late Ruby Ellen Eubanks passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Olen Moco Eubanks and Mary Bell Burch. Mr. Eubanks was a member of Wayside Baptist Church and former employee of Walmart Distribution Center.
He is survived by his children, Michael Eubanks of Laurens and Kathy Petty of Union and a grandson, David Eubanks of Clinton.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, James Eubanks and Charles Eubanks and a sister, Louise Eubanks.
The family will be at the home.
No services are planned at this time.
