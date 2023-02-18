Mr. Franklin Leroy Fetherson was born October 30, 1946 to Johnny and Janie Jones Fetherson in Lancaster County, South Carolina.
He was a Truck Driver for Load One and was a member of New Lift In Christ Church. Mr. Fetherson had a love for bowling.
Franklin entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the age of seventy six.
In addition to his father, he leaves to cherish his wife, Marietta Kelsey Fetherson; his daughter, Mrs. Nakiedra Etheredge; his brother, Ed Fetherson; his sister Mrs. Donnette Roman; five grandchildren, a host other other relatives and friends.