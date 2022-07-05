Fred J. Anderson, age 95, of Clinton, SC, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at National Health Care of Clinton.
He was born July 1, 1927 in Oconee County, SC and was the son of the late Homer Washington and Mable Chapman Anderson. Fred was an employee of G.E. of Laurens and retired from 3M Ceramics. He was also a member of the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He is survived by his sons, Tim Anderson of Spartanburg, Franky Anderson and Gary Anderson both of Waterloo; his sister, Nellie M. Vaughn; five grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Anderson.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2PM at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Mark Entrekin officiating with burial following at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1PM – 2PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com