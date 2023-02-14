Freddie Hugh Martin, age 72, of Clinton, and husband of the late Carole Martin, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at National Health Care in Clinton.
Born in Cumming, GA, he was a son of the late Fred Cleon and Sybil Mincey Martin and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed with Laurens Glass, Torrington, and Milliken throughout his working career. He also loved fishing and telling tall tales.
Freddie is survived by siblings, James Martin of Laurens, and Teresa McSwain of Enoree; nieces, Kelli May, Karen Shipman (Jerry) and Lisa Martin; and several great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Richard Cain and Rev. Todd Leach. The family will receive friends after the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC of Clinton, the staff of Caris Hospice and Rev. Richard Cain for their love, support, and care during these difficult times.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.