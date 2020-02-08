Mr. Freddie Dean Spurgeon, 60, of 8 Poppy Meadow Lane, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Born in Laurens County on May 29, 1959, he was a son of the late Freddie Lee Spurgeon and the late Nannie Lee Spurgeon. He is survived by a special friend, Renee McDaniel of the home; one daughter, Hope Sullivan of Simpsonville; two sons, Courtney R. Spurgeon, and Jaden L. Spurgeon, both of Greenville; one brother, Bobby (Shirley) Spurgeon of Piedmont; two grandchildren, and one great granchild; along with a special Uncle/Aunt Ernest (Rosie) Geter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service for Mr. Freddie Dean Spurgeon will be held at noon,Thursday, February 13, at Reedy Fork Baptist Church with Pastor T.E. Simmons and Rev. Phillip M Baldwin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at the home, 8 Poppy Meadow Lane, Simpsonvlle. Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.