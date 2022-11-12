Freddie Williams Davenport - Laurens

Mrs. Freddie Williams Davenport, age 78, of 115 Russell Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, James Allen "DIP" Davenport of the home; two sons, Justin and Kenneth (Mary Anne) and two grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Freddie Williams Davenport will be held 11 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Dr. Bryant Cheek officiating. Committal Services will begin at 3 p.m at the Greenville Memorial Gardens in Greenville, South Carolina. The family is receiving friends at the home of her niece, Tracy (K.P.) Payne, 300 Scarlet Court, Laurens, South Carolina. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.