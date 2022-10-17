Fuller “Wayne” Avant, age 81, of Cross Hill, and husband of Carol Seckinger Avant, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Colleton County, SC, he was a son of the late Fuller B. and Nadine Fontaine Avant. Wayne retired as Colonel from the US Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant, SC and loved spending time on Lake Greenwood where he lived. He was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo and enjoyed going on mission trips with Samaritan’s Purse.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Teresa A. Brady (John) of Greenville, Larry W. Baltzegar (Kendra) of Manning, and Brian L. Baltzegar (Mandy) of St. Matthews; brother, Ted Avant (Sara) of Walterboro; seven grandchildren, Mary Katelyn Brady, Brooks Smith Brady, Alexis B. Cope (Austin), Morgan C. Baltzegar, Jonathan Baltzegar, Samantha K. Baltzegar, and Lillian C. Baltzegar; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Lee Cope.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a son, Todd Avant; and a brother, Tony Avant.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28670.
