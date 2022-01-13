Gail Workman Meeks - Laurens

Gail Workman Meeks, 77, of Woodland Way, Laurens, SC passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Beulah Davis Workman. After graduating from Ford High School in 1961, she attended and graduated from Winthrop University with a degree in Business Administration in 1963. In the summer of 1966, she married the love of her life, Samuel M. Meeks, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage together.
Throughout her life Gail was a strong woman of faith and had many talents including her extraordinary musical talents, visual arts, and culinary skills. She was active at St. James Methodist Church where she began playing piano and organ for church services as a teenager. Upon graduating from Winthrop University she began working at Laurens Glass in May of the same year as a secretary until being promoted to secretary to the president. In 1983, she resigned to spend more time with her children and segued to being the choir director, organist and pianist at St. James Methodist Church. From there, she would go on to become the choir director and organist at the Atonement Lutheran Church, where her husband, Sam, had grown up. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother, and her children are grateful for the love and faith instilled in them along with the love of music and the arts, which will carry them in the days to come.
She is survived by her two children, Samantha Dawn Meeks of Manassas, VA and Samuel Workman Meeks of Atlanta, GA; her brother, Lawrence Franklin “Frank” Workman and his sons, Keith Workman and Rick Workman (Sandra) along with the children of her predeceased brother, Samuel N. Workman, M.D.; his children Neil Workman (Marylynn), Ruth Anne Bowen (Kyle) and Kathy Blecke (Scott). She is predeceased by her husband, Samuel M. Meeks, her brother, Samuel N. Workman, M.D., and her sister-in-law, Betty Workman.
At this time, there will be a service for the immediate family. In the spring there will be a celebration of life for Gail and details to follow once scheduled. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice House for taking such pristine care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Avenue, Laurens, SC, 29360 or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
