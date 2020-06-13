Gary Alvin "Big Gary" Lyons, Sr. - Laurens

Gary Alvin “Big Gary” Lyons, Sr., 61, of Laurens, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Charles Harden Lyons, Sr. and Janie Elizabeth Bolt Lyons. A construction worker, “Big Gary” had a big heart for others and loved helping with Shriner activities. He had a passion for racing at The Laurens Co. Speedway where he was known as “The Whistleblower.”
He is survived by: a daughter, Amber Lyons Wilson and husband Stefan of Laurens; five grandchildren; former wife and friend, Vickie Lyons; long-time companion, Robin Hall; and his best friend, William “BR” Gambrell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by; his son, Gary Alvin “Lil Gary” Lyons, Jr.; a grandson Trey Lyons; a brother, Charles H. Lyons, Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Lyons Armstrong.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. and Rev. Enoch Wilson.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family with final expenses to Go Fund Me at : https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-both-gary-lyons?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.