Gary Alvin "Lil Gary" Lyons, Jr. - Laurens

Gary Alvin “Lil Gary” Lyons, Jr., 41, of 1 Wood St. , passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of Vickie Collier Lyons of Woodruff and the late Gary Alvin “Big Gary” Lyons, Sr. Employed with Frady Asphalt Co., he loved spending time with his family, camping, and had a passion for racing at Laurens Co. Speedway.
He is survived by: his fiancé, Brooke Watford, a daughter, Breanna Lyons and an expectant child, Hunter Gary Lee Lyons; a sister Amber Lyons Wilson and husband Stefan of Laurens; a brother, Mason Cockrell of Woodruff; maternal grandfather, Carl “Papa Nutt” Collier and wife Gina; and maternal grandmother, Inez Dorsey.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by: a son Trey Lyons.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. and Rev. Enoch Wilson.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family with final expenses to Go Fund Me at : https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-both-gary-lyons?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
