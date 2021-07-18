Gary Dennis Stover - Laurens

Gary Dennis Stover, 73, of 398 Dean Drive, Laurens, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late J.D. and Eva Wilson Stover. Gary was a graduate of Ford High School where he exceled in athletics, especially football. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Vietnam. He attended Greenville Technical College following his Army discharge where he majored in electronics. He held several positions until he took a position with Michelin Tire Corporation. With Michelin, he was able to experience travel to many different countries and experience many different cultures. He retired from Michelin after 33 years of service.
Gary’s love of sports continued throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and lifelong Clemson tiger fan. He was a jokester and particularly loved teasing his grandchildren and sister-in-law. Always the life of the party, he enjoyed his family and friends immensely. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and meeting new people. He especially enjoyed the Dominican Republic where they visited on many occasions. Gary could fix almost anything. His helpers were duct tape and WD-40. One might say Gary was careful with his money, but he never spared any expense when it came to his family and loved ones. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Donna Koon Stover; son, Joshua Garren Stover and wife Krystal of Laurens; daughter, Robyn Stover Gregory of Laurens; two grandchildren who were the lights of his life, Joshua “Bryson” Stover and Mallory Elizabeth Stover both of Laurens; and his fur babies and sidekicks, Riley and Louie. He was also survived by a sister, Mary Cox of Fountain Inn and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Carl and Jimmy Stover and a sister Janis Davis.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Hall with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Memorials may be made in remembrance of Gary to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy. 221 Laurens, SC 29360 or to the American Lung Association, SC Chapter, online at www.lung.org or to a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Prisma Health CCU, his caretaker, Jamie Pittman, Dr. Chris Nelson, Dr. Joseph Henderson, Dr. Nancy Patel and Prisma Palliative Care for their compassionate care and comfort during his illness.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.