Gary Earl Heaton - Clinton

Gary Earl Heaton, age 52, of Charleston, passed away, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
He was born August 5, 1969 in Clinton, SC, and was a son of the late William Early and the late Ethel Collier Heaton.
Mr. Heaton was a graduate of Clinton High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Furman University, and a master’s degree in Physics from Clemson University. Gary was employed at Trident Technical College in North Charleston, SC as an Instructor of Physics and Astronomy.
He is survived by his brother, Terry Heaton (Becky); nephews, Jason Heaton (Lisa P.), and Travis Heaton (Lisa A.); nieces, Karen Heaton, and Julie Cross; great-nephews, Reid Holland, William Heaton, and Wyatt Heaton; great-nieces, Anna Grace Cross, Scarlett Heaton, Maddie Heaton, and Caroline Heaton; and his special extended family, Robert and Tiffannie Clifford, Lauren Clifford Sarkela (God-daughter), and Anna Clifford.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his grandparents, Edgar and Ola Bell Heaton, and Oliver and Ruth Collier, and a brother, Steven M. Heaton.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 4 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Scott Tumblin, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Remember, 2236 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston, SC 29414, https://rememberthose.org/