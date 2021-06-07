Gary Earl Wright - Laurens

Gary Earl Wright, 71, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Chester, he was the son of Ellie Mitchell Wright of Laurens and the late Leon Wright. A US Army veteran, Mr. Wright was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and was retired with Ceramtec.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: a daughter, Stephanie Morris (Robert) of Landrum; son, Aaron Wright of Spartanburg; sister, Lynda W. Rayfield (Danny) of Newberry; grandchildren, Alex, Austin and Jacob McCall and Taylor, Tara, Callie and Angelus Wright; and a special friend, Vicky Thompson of Laurens.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family is at their respective homes.
