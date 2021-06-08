Gary Glenn Hobbs, age 55, of Laurens, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Chandler AZ, Gary served in the United States Army in the Desert Storm conflict and worked with DHL Export Company.
He is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Frankie Jayne Brooks of Laurens, whom he called “his bunny”; his friend, Todd Douglas of Laurens; and by two fur babies, Penny and Sally.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.