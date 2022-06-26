Gary Kendyl Allen, lovingly known by his friends as “Sally Earl”, passed away June 24, 2022.
Gary was born June 18, 1951 in Newberry, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brothers Lonnie Allen and David Allen, his nephew Justin Allen, his mother Vivian Wyatt, and his father, Alfred Allen.
In the early 1970's Gary honorably served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 505th (H minus) Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade of the historic 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. He was known for being the life of the party but also enjoyed quiet time on his family’s homeplace in Clinton either fishing or hunting or just mowing the lawn. Every time you spoke with him, Gary had a new joke to tell. He loved making people laugh and brought so much joy into the lives of those who knew him and loved him. He will be missed greatly by so many!
He is survived by his sister, Joanne Durham, his nieces, Stacy Whitsel, Amanda Abrams, and Christy Allen Brown and her husband Steven Brown, his sister-in-law Pam Allen, and his great-nephews Trey Whitsel, Cy Abrams, Caiden Allen and Lee Brown, and great-nieces Morgan Whitsel Weigand and Emily Brown.
Graveside Services will be conducted 12:30 PM, Saturday, July 2nd at Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Gene Wooten officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service from 11am until 12pm at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.