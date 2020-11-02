Gary Roy Sprouse, Jr, age 57, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Rutherfordton, NC. He loved many and was loved by many.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the Gary Roy Sprouse, Sr. and Shirley McSwain.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprouse is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Sprouse Cunningham (Daniel) of Joanna; Jordan Sprouse of Clinton; his grandchildren, Logan Sprouse, Gracie Cunningham aka "his little monkey butt"; his sister-in-law, Shawn Sprouse; his nephew, Connor Sprouse; uncles and cousins.
Mr. Sprouse is predeceased by his brother, Michael Earl Sprouse; his paternal grandparents, Ben Tillman Sprouse, Jr. and Mardrie Sprouse and his maternal grandparents, Lesley Quinton and Eula Quinton.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11AM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
