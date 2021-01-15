Gary "Steve" Hinton - Gray Court

Gary “Steve” Hinton, age 70, widower of Joyce Weathers Hinton, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home.
Born in Simpsonville, he was the son of the late William J. and Edna Mae Parrish Hinton. He was a member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church and worked for Sealed Air in Simpsonville. Gary never met a stranger, enjoyed good conversation, and was proud of his children and his work.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracy McCall (Earl) of Enoree; three sons, Robert Hinton (Stefanie) of Gray Court, Gregg Hinton (Rebekah) of Laurens, and Eric Hinton (Anna Beth) of Mooresville, NC; brothers, Lloyd Hinton of Fountain Inn, Jeff Hinton of Halifax, NC; two sisters, Judy McIlwain of Silas, AL, Joretta Carlton of Jacksonville, FL. Gary’s 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren were adored by him and were the light of his days.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Dinger and Phillip Hinton.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Alex D. Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 3704 Memphis, TN 38101-2132 or Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com